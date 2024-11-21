1.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 21, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsMet Office issues warning for snow across parts of the region this...
News

Met Office issues warning for snow across parts of the region this morning

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across parts of the south west today (Thursday, November 21st).

A spell of rain and snow is expected to spread across southwest England says the Met Office with a warning issued from 5am-3pm.

The Burnham-On-Sea area could see wet snow or sleet between 8am and 10am, according to the forecast.

“Accumulating snow is most likely over higher ground above 200 metres where 2-5 cm is probable,” says a spokesman. 

“There is a chance that similar accumulations occur at lower levels in places.”

“There is likely to be a risk of ice developing as skies clear into Thursday night.”

 

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea MP says he will vote in favour of Assisted Dying Bill in Parliament
Next article
Local crash victim’s story features in emotional new Police video highlighting dangers of speed

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Circus Funtasia

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
1.3 ° C
2.4 °
0.1 °
92 %
1.3kmh
100 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com