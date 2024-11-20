Met Office issues warning for snow across parts of the region tomorrow morning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across parts of the south west on Thursday morning (November 21st).

A spell of rain and snow is expected to spread across southwest England early on Thursday, says the Met Office. A warning has been issued from 5am-3pm.

“Accumulating snow is most likely over higher ground above 200 metres where 2-5 cm is probable,” says a spokesman.

“There is a chance that similar accumulations occur at lower levels in places.”

“There is likely to be a risk of ice developing as skies clear into Thursday night.”

The Burnham-On-Sea area could see wet snow or sleet between 8am and 10am, according to the forecast.