Sat Sep 28, 2024
News

Met Office issues weather warning for high winds in Burnham-On-Sea area on Sunday

Stormy Burnham-On-Sea weather conditions

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for high winds in the Burnham-On-Sea area on Sunday (September 29th).

The yellow warning comes into force at 9am and runs until midnight with a risk of damaging gusts affecting the area.

A Met Office spokesperson says: “Winds will strengthen from west to east during Sunday, with gusts of 50-55mph likely in places, especially near coasts and over/to the west of high ground, perhaps exceeding 60mph in the most exposed areas.”

“This will be accompanied by outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, which could lead to some surface water and spray.”

“Winds will gradually ease across Wales and inland parts of southwest England through Sunday evening and night, but it may remain fairly windy along some coasts of southern and southwestern England during Sunday night.”

Also see: Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast 

