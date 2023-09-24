A period of stormy weather is set to bring strong winds and torrential rain to the Burnham-On-Sea area this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds for our area which will be in effect from 10am on Wednesday September 27th until 7am the following morning.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows residents can expect a day of autumnal conditions as the storm heads in from the Atlantic.

The Met Office’s warning reads: “A spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast through Wednesday, with a small chance that they could be significantly disruptive.”

“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.”

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

“There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.”