Met Office issues yellow warning for high winds in Burnham-On-Sea area

The Met Office has said delays on roads and railways are “likely” as it issued a yellow weather warning for high winds in Somerset.

The yellow warning of “strong and gusty winds” lasts from 8pm on Sunday (September 14th) until 6pm on Monday (September 15th).

It covers the whole of Somerset and North Somerset, including Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

The Met Office said that it is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray or large waves.

It warned that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. There is also a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris as well as road and bridge closures.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “An area of low pressure will bring a prolonged spell of windy weather through Sunday evening and into Monday.”

“Gusts of around 50-60 mph are likely around coasts and hills, with 70-80 mph possible in the most exposed locations, with the windiest conditions expected on Monday morning and moving eastwards as the day progresses.”