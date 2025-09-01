18.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Sep 02, 2025
Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Burnham area
News

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Burnham area

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Screenshot

A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area on Wednesday (September 3rd).

There will be heavy rain, which “may cause travel disruption and flooding in places” across the whole of Somerset, including Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Brean, Berrow and other parts of the county including Taunton, Bridgwater and Weston.

The 14-hour weather warning is in place from midnight on Wednesday September 3rd.

A spokesperson says: “Heavy rain and strong winds will move northeast through the first part of Wednesday, followed by heavy showers and some thunderstorms, which will become more isolated through the afternoon.”

“Rainfall totals widely 20-30 mm, but some places could see 40-60 mm within a period of 6-9 hours. Coastal gales are likely for a time.”

