Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain including the Burnham area

A new 26‑hour yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office for large parts of Somerset today (Wednesday, February 18th) from 6am through to Thursday at 8am, with forecasters warning that spells of heavy rain could lead to disruption.

The Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are all covered by the yellow Met Office warning area, with up to 30mm of rainfall expected in places.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Spells of rain, some heavy, will affect southern parts of England during Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.”

“10–20mm of rain is expected quite widely with a few places seeing 20–30mm.”

“Strong east to northeasterly winds will accompany the rain and/or snow, which could exacerbate impacts in places.”

Elsewhere in the UK, snow is forecast for Birmingham, parts of Wales and areas of Gloucestershire.