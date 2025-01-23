Met Office warnings in place for strong winds in Burnham-On-Sea area for Storm Éowyn

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to return to the Burnham-On-Sea area when Storm Éowyn arrives.

A yellow weather weather warning is in place from 7am-6pm today (Thursday) for high winds and rain which are expected to peak around 45mph-50mph in Burnham between 12 noon and 3pm.

A second yellow warning is also in place for stronger winds on Friday from midnight until 9am. The peak time for the high winds in the Burnham-On-Sea area will be 1am-5am early on Friday morning with gusts of up to 55mph.

The conditions are being caused by the jet stream quickly invigorating. The current spell of very cold weather in North America will fire-up the jet stream, as the frigid air meets warmth over the Atlantic.

A Met Office spokesman says: “Storm Éowyn is expected to pass close to or across the northwest of the UK on Friday before clearing to the northeast on Saturday. Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 50-60 mph inland, 60-70 mph around some coasts and hills.”

The wind strengths will gradually ease across southern areas during Friday afternoon.

Forecasts indicate some further periods of very unsettled weather are also likely into next week, again bringing a potential for strong winds across the West Country.