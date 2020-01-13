Burnham-On-Sea residents are being warned to expect high winds and heavy rain today (Monday).

The Met Office is warning people to be braced for Storm Brendan as it brings strong rain and winds across the south west.

A yellow weather warning has been issued between 10am and midnight.

The Met Office says “a widely very windy period is expected on Monday afternoon and evening with some disruption to travel likely.”

The forecaster says the Burnham area could experience gusts of around 60-70mph.

“An area of very strong winds will move eastwards across the UK through Monday afternoon and evening, clearing eastwards overnight.”

“The strongest winds are expected around exposed coasts and hills in the west of the UK.”

“Here, gusts of 60-70 mph are likely, with a few sites perhaps seeing gusts to 80 mph. Inland gusts of 45-55 mph are more likely.”

“A narrow band of squally heavy rain moving east, accompanying the strongest winds, may be an additional hazard.”

Forecasters warn delays to travel are “likely” due to surface water and there is a chance of “some short term loss of power and other services”.