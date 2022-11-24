The Met Office has issued a weather warning for high winds and heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Thursday).

A yellow weather warning is in place from 10am to 7pm with strong gusts likely and torrential rainfall.

A Met Office spokesman says: “A narrow band of rain, heavy at times and perhaps briefly intense, will move eastwards late on Thursday morning and into the afternoon. 10 to 15 mm is likely to fall in a 1 to 2 hour period, with around 20 mm in a few places.”

“With saturated ground, this is likely to lead to a fair amount of surface water on roads and flooding in one or two places.”

“Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 40-50 mph inland and perhaps briefly 60-70 mph along some exposed coasts.”