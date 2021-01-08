The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice, potential snow and freezing fog in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The weather warning is in place from 5pm last night (Thursday) until midnight today (Friday).

It says icy stretches are likely to form, perhaps leading to some disruption to travel, with light snow falling in some parts of the region.

It says: “Showers, a mixture of rain, sleet and snow, are expected to fall onto frozen surfaces, leading to icy stretches forming.”

“In addition, a more persistent spell of rain and hill snow is likely to move south during Thursday evening and night. This then gradually moving into parts of central and southwest England and southeast Wales on Friday.”

“Whilst ice is expected to be the most widespread hazard, snow is likely in places too.”

“Whilst some snowfall is possible, accumulations are likely to be slight and temporary.”

“Freezing fog patches are also likely to persist and may prove an additional hazard with areas of visibility less than 100 m at times.”

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows temperatures will remain bitter over the next few days.

Pictured: Top, an old boat next to Highbridge’s River Brue early on Thursday surrounded by ice (Photo Emma Snook); Burnham’s lighthouse in freezing fog; The ‘yellow weather warning’ from the Met Office