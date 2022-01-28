A local metal dectector enthusiast who has discovered a wartime medal near Burnham-On-Sea is appealing for help in tracing the relatives of the soldier.

Nick Martin says he unearthed the medal, pictured above, last weekend at Alstone whilst metal detecting with his club.

“It is a 1914/15 campaign medal issued to Private N Maslen who was killed on 26/11/14 when HMS Bulwark exploded off of Sheerness killing 741 souls,” says Nick.

“I have contacted the Royal British Legion to get more info as I would like to return it to his descendants if I can.”

“There was a Geoffrey Maslen who edited a book about Burnham & Highbridge so maybe they were related?”

“If anyone can shed any more light on this person then I would be very grateful.”

“This is a find of a lifetime for me and I would love to give it back to someone.”

If you have information that could help Nick, please contact him via Burnham-On-Sea.com by getting in touch here.