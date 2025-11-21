1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Nov 21, 2025
Michael Bublé tribute show to bring festive cheer to Highbridge church this December

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A festive evening of music is coming to Highbridge as a Michael Bublé tribute show takes centre stage at St John’s Church.

The event will be held on Saturday 6th December at 7.30pm, promising a night of smooth vocals and seasonal favourites. The tribute performer will serenade guests with Bublé’s classic Christmas hits along with a selection of his most popular songs.

Organisers say the church’s licensed bar will be open from 6.45pm, allowing guests to relax with a drink as they enjoy the show.

Tickets are priced at £12.50 and can be booked by emailing stjohnsofficehighbridge@gmail.com or calling 01278 780633. They are also available via Eventbrite (booking fee applies) by searching ‘Michael Bublé tribute show’ or visiting this link.

Parking is available on-site for disabled guests, with additional parking nearby.

The organisers say the evening will be a “perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit” with the smooth sounds of Bublé filling the historic church.

