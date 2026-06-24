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Mindful Mondays return to Highbridge’s Apex Park for a summer of calm evening walks

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Apex Park, Highbridge

A series of relaxing guided walks is returning to Highbridge this summer with residents to unwind, reset and ease into the week with gentle mindfulness activities at Apex Park.

The Mindful Mondays sessions will run on four dates: Monday 29th June, Monday 20th July, Monday 17th August and Monday 14th September. Each walk begins at 6pm at the wooden swans near the Apex Park car park (TA8 1NQ) and finishes at around 8pm.

Organisers from community group Our Highbridge say the evenings offer a peaceful way to step out of the workday rush and into a calmer headspace.

A spokesperson said the walks provide “a gentle space to slow down, breathe, unplug and let go of the day’s stress,” adding that many people find the sessions help them carry a sense of calm into the rest of the week.

Participants are guided through simple mindfulness exercises, sensory awareness activities and a quiet group walk as the day winds down, helping them clear their minds and restore energy for the week ahead.

Anyone with questions can contact the organisers at ourhighbridge@gmail.com. Tickets are available via the link here: https://www.ticketsource.com/our-highbridge-cic

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