Burnham-on-Sea
Sat May 18, 2024
News

Mini First Aid sessions offered to Burnham-On-Sea families this summer

Mini First Aid at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea families are being invited along to a Mini First Aid session this summer in the town.

The Princess Theatre is hosting the new First Aid Classes on Tuesday 30th July for children aged from 3 years old upwards.

A spokesperson says: “The Early Years (ages 3-6), Kids (7-11), and Teens classes (11-16) have won awards and provide children with the basic first aid knowledge required for a first aid emergency.”

“The classes meet the new 2020 UK National Curriculum Requirements.”

“Join Katy Cockburn from Mini First Aid North Somerset for their multi-award winning classes, delivered in a relaxed and comfortable style, that give you confidence to know what actions to take if faced with a medical emergency.”

The running order will be as follows on July 30th:

  • Early Years (3 -6 yrs) 9.15am – 10.30pm
  • Kids (7 – 11 yrs) 11am – 12.30pm
  • Teens (12 – 16 yrs) 1pm – 3pm

Tickets, priced £15 and £20, are available on the website or via the Box Office on 01278 784464.

Sat
17 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
13 °
