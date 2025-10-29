Mint Bay in Highbridge named ‘Best Indian Restaurant in the South West’

A popular Indian restaurant in Highbridge is celebrating a culinary triumph after being named Best Indian Restaurant in the South West at the Euro Asia Curry Awards 2025.

Mint Bay, located in Church Street, received the accolade during a ceremony held at the ILEC Conference Centre in London on Monday evening.

The award was presented by former UK Minister Paul Scully, recognising the restaurant’s excellence in South Asian cuisine and its growing reputation.

This marks the second time Mint Bay has won at the Euro Asia Curry Awards, a testament to the team’s dedication and passion for delivering authentic Indian food and exceptional service.

Owner and manager Gias Uddin expressed his thanks to the restaurant’s loyal customers, saying: “We are absolutely thrilled and humbled by this recognition. It’s a proud moment for our entire team, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our wonderful community.”

The Euro Asia Curry Awards celebrate outstanding restaurants and takeaways across the UK and beyond, with winners selected through public votes and industry judging.

Mint Bay’s win follows its earlier nomination this summer, which coincided with the unveiling of a stylish refurbishment and an expanded menu.