News

Missing Burnham-On-Sea man found ‘safe and well’ say Police

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Police Station

Police have thanked the local community for their help after a missing man was successfully found on Monday (August 11th).

Officers had issued two appeals to find missing man Simon amid growing concern for his welfare.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Police said: “We issued appeals for help locating Simon who was missing and had links to Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea.”

“We’re please to be able to update you that he was found safe and well on Monday.”

”Thank you to everyone who shared our posts or contacted us with information.”

