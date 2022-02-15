A night-time search of Burnham-On-Sea beach was launched last night (Monday) after a person was reported to be missing.

Police, Coastguards and BARB Search & Rescue were called to Burnham seafront at around 8.30pm after a man had not been seen for several hours.

BARB’s two rescue hovercrafts were launched on the beach next to Burnham’s jetty and were tasked with carrying out a search of the tideline to the low lighthouse using their search lights.

Burnham Coastguards also carried out a foot search of the beach beyond the lighthouse towards Berrow using high-power torches to scour the beach.

After more than an hour of searching, the crews were stood down when the positive news came through that the person had been successfully found.