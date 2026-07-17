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Missing person search launched in Burnham-On-Sea by Coastguards

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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A large search took place along Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront and the River Brue estuary on Friday afternoon, July 17th, after emergency services were called to look for a missing vulnerable person.

Burnham Coastguards were tasked with scouring the shoreline and riverbanks, working closely with Police teams and BARB Search & Rescue as concern grew for the woman’s welfare.

Crews carried out a detailed foot search across the area, checking paths, river banks and waterside access points.

After an anxious period, Police confirmed that the woman had been found safe, bringing the incident to a positive close.

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