Two-day model railway show coming to Highbridge this weekend

Burnham-On-Sea & District Model Railway Club is all set to delight rail enthusiasts and families alike with its annual Sedgemoor Rail Exhibition, taking place on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th August 2025 at King Alfred School in Highbridge.

Running from 10am to 4pm each day, the event promises a packed showcase of miniature marvels, with over 20 layouts confirmed — including local favourites such as Burnham-On-Sea.

A special highlight will be the Modular N gauge set, featuring four interconnected layouts: Calderbridge, Ledbetter Junction, Clifford Chamber Street, and Cheddarton.

Admission will be charged at £8 for adults, while accompanied children go free, making it a perfect visit for families.

Visitors can also enjoy ample free parking, step-free access, and refreshments from Country Bumpkins catering.

A bustling traders’ area will offer everything from bespoke wagons to rare books, with stalls including Wessex Wagons, ABC Model Railways, and David Smith Books.

“Whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply curious about the world in miniature, Sedgemoor Rail 2025 promises a weekend of nostalgia, craftsmanship, and community spirit,” says a spokesperson. For full details and layout previews, see the exhibition page.