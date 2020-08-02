Money raised by a group of students at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy, in response to the devastating bushfires in Australia earlier this year has been donated to the Australian RSPCA.

The students raised £97.56, equivalent to 177 Australian Dollars, and they wanted to donate this to the RSPCA in Australia, where animals who had been injured are being treated.

After reading about the bushfires, the group of Year 11 students decided that they wanted to help and support organisations working to help both the people and the animals, who had been affected.

The students decided to also use the opportunity to raise awareness of climate change, and the importance and urgency of the issue.

As a result, they did a beach clean in Burnham, walking and cleaning from the Yacht Club to the lighthouse, to raise awareness of plastic pollution.

Weeks later, the students organised a fundraising event, held at King Alfred School Academy, running activities such as “Guess the name of the Koala”, tile decorating, a cake sale, and a raffle.

Head of the Geography Department Catherine Owen said at the time: “We are delighted that these wonderful students did all this themselves. I just provided a room to meet and answered their questions. What an inspiring bunch!”

The bushfires in Australia were described by the WWF as “one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern history.”

Recent news stories have reported that over 3 billion animals were killed, or displaced in the bushfires.

Various charities and organisations are still working to help those who were affected; however, the Coronavirus Pandemic has impacted Australia too, with the Australian State of Victoria declaring a state of disaster, and imposing new lockdown measures in the Summer of 2020.

Leader of the small school group that raised the money, Jacob Kemp, says: “I am so proud of what we have achieved through our fundraising. We have made a real difference, and I would like to say thank you to both the staff and the students who helped achieved this figure.”

The Australian RSPCA added: “We would like to thank the students for choosing to donate to the RSPCA. Their support is greatly appreciated.”