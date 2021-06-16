A national lorry driver shortage is likely to result in further disruption to waste collections across the area, Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) has warned this week.

Recent delays to collections have continued into this week, and SWP is asking for public patience as it works with its contractor SUEZ to get things back on track.

Rubbish and garden waste routes are being prioritised and SUEZ has drafted in extra drivers from elsewhere to help improve collections in the coming weeks.

Qualified HGV drivers, including anyone recently retired, are being asked by SWP to consider driver/loader vacancies in Bridgwater, Evercreech, Taunton, Williton and Yeovil.

The Road Haulage Association last week said the HGV driver shortage was of “catastrophic proportions”. The national driver shortfall is estimated at 70,000.

SWP Managing Director Mickey Green told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is a major national issue that hits Somerset especially hard and anyone affected will be frustrated.”

“I apologise for this and ask that you please bear with as we work with SUEZ to tackle the underlying issues and to keep residents informed.”

Covid-19 delays to training and testing, and EU drivers leaving the UK have worsened long-term driver shortages. As home for many distribution centres, driver recruitment is especially difficult in Somerset.

This has been compounded by continued heavy loads and recent increased congestion on the roads in some parts of Somerset.

SUEZ is working hard to retain, recruit and train drivers, a “refer a friend” scheme and approaching ex-Forces networks. Driver/loader and loader vacancy details: careers.suez.co.uk/vacancies

Residents are asked to report any missed collection after 7pm on the due day using My Waste Services at somersetwaste.gov.uk by entering postcodes with a gap, e.g. AB1 2CD.

It comes as the Road Haulage Association has given the Government 12 actions they must take as driver shortages hit ‘catastrophic proportions’ and the Federation of Wholesale Distributors warns that the HGV driver shortage could threaten food supply.