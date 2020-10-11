There has been a rise of 21 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Somerset during the latest 24 hour period.

The latest data shows the total tally increased by nine in South Somerset up to 5pm on Saturday October 10th.

There were increases of seven in Somerset West and Taunton and three in Mendip, while the total was up by two in Sedgemoor. The district totals in Somerset’s county council area are now: Somerset West and Taunton 627 (+7); Sedgemoor 502 (+2); South Somerset 479 (+9); and Mendip 282 (+3). The overall total for the county council area has gone up to 1,890.