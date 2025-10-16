Motorcyclist hurt in A38 crash with campervan near Highbridge

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A38 near Highbridge on Thursday (16th October).

A Police spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were at the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and a campervan at the junction between Burnham Moor Lane and the A38, near Highbridge.”

“The ambulance service alerted us to the incident at around 9.40am this morning (Thursday 16th October). The road was closed.”

“The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his late teens, has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.”

“Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5225290230, or complete our online appeals form.”

The road has since re-opened.