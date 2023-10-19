A motorcyclist has been caught by Police speeding at 118mph on the M5 motorway through Somerset this week during the force’s ongoing speed enforcement operation.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team have issued this video of the bike travelling at dangerous speeds along a local stretch of the M5.

A Police spokesperson said: “This rider was stopped by officers during ‘Operation Tempo’ after being seen at speeds of up to 118mph on the M5.”

“One third of fatal road traffic collisions in the Avon and Somerset force area this year have involved a motorcyclist. Riding like this on the motorway and rural roads presents a real risk to life.”

Earlier this week, police clocked a driver at 107mph berween Burnham and Bridgwater and also spotted 112 drivers breaking the speed limit one hour on the M5 in Somerset.

The speed checks are being carried out by Avon and Somerset Police as part of ‘Operation Tempo’ in the region.

Road users have been warned by Police of the Fatal Five behaviours, which are the main causes of serious injuries and deaths on the road: speeding, careless driving, not wearing seatbelts, using a mobile phone and drink or drug-driving.