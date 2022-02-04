A motorhome was destroyed during a barn blaze near Burnham-On-Sea last night (Thursday, February 3rd).

Crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater and Martock were called to a barn alight between Highbridge and the village of Mark at 6.10pm.

“This was a motorhome on fire that was parked within an open-ended Dutch barn,” says a spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire Service.

“Two hose reel jets, compressed air foam and four breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire.”

“By 7.20pm, the main seat of the fire was believed to be out and crews were making the area safe, which included making gas cylinders from the motorhome safe and checking for hotspots within the barn.”

“The cause of fire was believed to have been accidental. The motorhome was severely damaged 100 per cent by fire, with 20 per cent of the barn damaged by fire.”

A fire spokesman confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com that fortunately no-one had been hurt during the incident.

Fire crews returned to their respective home stations at 7.45pm.

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea fire crews at the scene of a night blaze