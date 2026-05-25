Motorhome destroyed in blaze next to busy Burnham-On-Sea Tesco roundabout

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to tackle a motorhome blaze next to the Tesco roundabout in Love Lane on Bank Holiday Monday (May 25th) morning.

The Rapido motorhome was completely destroyed as flames engulfed it, sending plumes of thick smoke over the area just after 10.40am. Fortunately, the family inside managed to escape without injury.

The fire service said it had received multiple calls to the incident, which led to the temporary closure of Love Lane and the roundabout with Police and passers-by diverting traffic along alternative routes on one of the busiest holiday days of the year.

Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Cheddar were quickly on scene and used water jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze and damp down the charred wreckage.

Nearby residents reported hearing a loud bang when a gas cyclinder exploded. Crews safely removed a further gas cylinder amid safety concerns.

Several trees next to the roundabout were also charred in the blaze – and the crews managed to prevent the blaze spreading by dampening down the vegetation.

The vehicle was seen in flames with plumes of smoke before the fire service arrived



The charred remains of the motorhome were removed later in the day by a recovery service

Long queues of traffic built up in the area on one of the busiest holiday days of the year

The team from the nearby Rosewood Pub brought jugs of iced cordial for the fire crews on the hottest day of the year