Motorhome family thanks ‘amazing’ Burnham-On-Sea residents for ‘support and kindness’ after blaze

A family whose motorhome was destroyed in a fierce fire in Burnham-On-Sea on Bank Holiday Monday has thanked local residents for what they describe as “amazing” kindness and support after the frightening incident.

The blaze broke out just after 10.40am next to the Tesco roundabout in Love Lane, sending thick black smoke across the area and prompting multiple 999 calls. Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Cheddar were quickly on the scene, closing the roundabout while they tackled the flames engulfing the Rapido motorhome, as we reported here.

Family member Emma Cheshire said they had escaped unhurt and were overwhelmed by the help they received from passers-by and nearby residents.

“We are the family that survived this motorhome fire. It was a horrendous experience but we wanted to thank the amazing people of Burnham-On-Sea who stopped to help us,” she said.

“We cannot thank you all enough for your generous offer of help. People went and got a dog lead for our dog and water and shoes for our little boy. We couldn’t have got through this ordeal without your generous help.”

The fire service said it had received multiple calls to the incident, which led to the temporary closure of Love Lane and the roundabout with Police and passers-by diverting traffic along alternative routes on one of the busiest holiday days of the year. Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Cheddar were quickly on scene and used water jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze and damp down the charred wreckage.

Nearby residents reported hearing a loud bang when a gas cyclinder exploded. Crews safely removed a further gas cylinder amid safety concerns. Several trees next to the roundabout were also charred in the blaze – and the crews managed to prevent the blaze spreading by dampening down the vegetation.

The motorhome was seen in flames with plumes of smoke before the fire service arrived



The charred remains of the motorhome were removed later in the day by a recovery service and road repairs will be needed

Long queues of traffic built up in the area on one of the busiest holiday days of the year

The team from the nearby Rosewood Pub brought jugs of iced squash for the fire crews on the hottest day of the year