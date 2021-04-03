A motorist was air-lifted to hospital following a crash early this morning (Sunday).

Burnham-On-Sea, Cheddar, Winscombe and Glastonbury fire crews were called to the incident in West Street, Axbridge at 2.04am.

“On arrival at the scene crews confirmed a single vehicle road traffic collision with one person trapped and got to work to release,” said a fire spokesman.

By 2.36am, crews said the vehicle had been stabilised and they were at work removing the side of the car and roof.

Space was created and the roof removed, before crews continued to remove the interior surrounding the casualty to aid with extraction.

“At 4.42am, the casualty had been extracted from vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment, small tools and lighting and other specialist equipment.”

The casualty was transported to hospital by air ambulance.