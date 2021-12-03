A motorist has been arrested by Police this week after he failed to stop for police in Highbridge, leading to a pursuit along the M5 to Taunton.

Police were concerned for the welfare of his female passenger, who needed treatment in hospital after officers in several police cars and a police helicopter tracked the vehicle.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson confirms that officers pursued the vehicle after it failed to stop for police in Highbridge at around 7.15pm on Tuesday (30th November).

Police said the operation was carried out after “a concern was raised for the welfare of a female passenger. The vehicle was pursued towards Taunton on the M5 with the assistance of the National Police Air Service (NPAS).”

“The vehicle was located in Taunton and the male driver was subsequently arrested. The female passenger was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.”

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident, or who may hold dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5221281895.”