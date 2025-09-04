13.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Sep 05, 2025
Motorist left shaken after crash in Burnham-On-Sea town centre
News

Motorist left shaken after crash in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A motorist was left shocked, but fortunately unhurt, after this dramatic crash in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Thursday (September 4th).

The incident occurred at the busy junction of Burnham’s Regent Street and Victoria Street, where an orange Renault was seen travelling in reverse at speed from the Princess Street direction before colliding with a brick-built tree planter and cycle racks outside the former job centre.

An eyewitness told Burnham-On-Sea.com they heard “a loud crash and looked up to see the car had come to a sudden stop with two wheels lifted off the ground.”

“It was quite a sight. We were very relieved that no-one was seriously hurt.”

Police cordoned off the area for public safety before the vehicle was later removed by a commercial recovery service.

A Police spokesperson confirmed that no serious injuries were reported. A council spokesperson added it was aware of the damage to the tree planter and cycle racks which will be assessed and made safe.

