Motorist taken to hospital after vehicle overturns in Burnham-On-Sea crash

A motorist was taken to hospital following a crash in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday (21st May).

A vehicle overturned following the collision in Queens Drive, near Home Farm holiday park.

A Police spokesman confirmed: “We were called to attend Queens Drive in Burnham-On-Sea at just before 2.50pm following a collision involving at least two vehicles, with one vehicle overturning.”

“Officers attended along with our colleagues in the fire and ambulance services.”

“A man was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

Officers remained at the scene while the vehicle recovery process was underway with traffic diverted along alternative routes at the M5 Edithmead roundabout.