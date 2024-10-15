16.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Oct 16, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsMotorist taken to hospital after crash in East Brent sees car leave...
News

Motorist taken to hospital after crash in East Brent sees car leave the A38

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A motorist was taken to hospital after a crash in East Brent on Tuesday morning (October 15th).

A car crashed into undergrowth alongside the A38 opposite the East Brent Carvery, prompting a big response from local emergency crews.

A Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended a single vehicle collision on the A38 at East Brent which was reported just before 9.30am on Tuesday 15th October.”

“A car had left the road and collided with a hedge. The road was cleared by 10.15am and one person went to hospital as a precaution.”

Previous article
Village of Pawlett will get new Co-op store as plans are approved
Next article
Unmarked police vans introduced in speeding crackdown

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
16.5 ° C
17.3 °
15.9 °
96 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Wed
17 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com