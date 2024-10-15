Motorist taken to hospital after crash in East Brent sees car leave the A38

A motorist was taken to hospital after a crash in East Brent on Tuesday morning (October 15th).

A car crashed into undergrowth alongside the A38 opposite the East Brent Carvery, prompting a big response from local emergency crews.

A Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended a single vehicle collision on the A38 at East Brent which was reported just before 9.30am on Tuesday 15th October.”

“A car had left the road and collided with a hedge. The road was cleared by 10.15am and one person went to hospital as a precaution.”