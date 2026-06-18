Motorists clocked at up to 81mph in 30mph zone on Burnham-On-Sea speed devices

Speeds of up to 81mph have been clocked on speed indicator devices installed on busy roadsides in Burnham-On-Sea as part of a council campaign to reduce speeding and increase safety.

Speed indicator devices (SIDs) have been installed along Burnham’s Love Lane, Marine Drive and Highbridge’s Bennett Road in the latest intiative, capturing thousands of vehicle speed readings to give a clearer picture of how motorists are using the busy 30mph routes.

The two signs, fitted by Burnham and Highbrige Town Council after long‑running concerns from residents, have so far found:

Love Lane (May 9th-May 22nd)

Average speed: Incoming direction 26.69 mph Outgoing direction 27.95 mph

Maximum speed: Incoming direction 69.00 mph Outgoing direction 81.00 mph

Bennett Road (May 11th-18th)

Average speed: Incoming direction 29.42 mph Outgoing direction 28.46 mph

Maximum speed: Incoming direction 69.00 mph Outgoing direction 81.00 mph

Love Lane (May 22nd-June 5th)

Average speed: Incoming direction 23.03 mph Outgoing direction 24.34 mph

Maximum speed: Incoming direction 69.00 mph Outgoing direction 68.00 mph

Marine Drive (May 23rd-June 5th)

Average speed: Incoming direction 24.60 mph Outgoing direction 24.65 mph

Maximum speed: Incoming direction 70.00 mph Outgoing direction 80.00 mph

While the majority of motorists are adhering to the limit, the council has found the maximum speed recorded highlights why residents have been calling for action.

The Council can pass on the data to Burnham-On-Sea Police and extra mobile speed enforcement checks may be undertaken as a result.