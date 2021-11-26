Motorists using the M5 motorway through the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Friday) are being warned to expect possible delays due to a large load.

Avon and Somerset Police says the vehicle will travel along the southbound M5 this morning.

“A 138 tonne load will travel from Sedgemoor Services south on the M5 to junction 25 at Taunton from 9.30am on Friday 26 November and then along the A358 to Ilminster A303 to Cartgate, along the A3088 to Yeovil and along the A30 to its destination at Crewkerne.”

“There will be dynamic road closures as necessary.”