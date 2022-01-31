Motorists are being warned to expect delays along a busy road through part of Highbridge this week while evening roadworks go ahead.

Burnham Road is temporarily closing each evening from 6.30pm-11.30pm between Sunday January 30th and Friday February 4th.

Somerset County Council says its highways team are carrying out resurfacing work along the road.

The work got underway on Sunday evening, as pictured here, when resurfacing around the roundabout near the Asda store began.

The council says diversions will be in place throughout the work and a spokesman adds: “We will do our utmost to minimise disruption where possible.”