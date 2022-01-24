Motorists are being warned to expect delays along a busy road through part of Highbridge next week while evening roadworks go ahead.

Burnham Road will temporarily close each evening from 6.30pm-11.30pm between Sunday January 30th to Friday February 4th.

Somerset County Council says its highways team will be carrying out resurfacing work along the road.

It adds that diversions will be in place during the work and a spokesman adds: “We will do our utmost to minimise disruption where possible.”

Signs are currently in place to warn residents and motorists about the work.