Burnham-On-Sea’s newly re-elected MP James Heappey has this week thanked those who voted for him in last week’s General Election and pledged to serve everyone in the community, including those who didn’t vote for him.

James Heappey told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a huge honour to be writing this as your Member of Parliament. I was acutely aware that a combination of anger over Brexit inertia and the apparent resurgence of the Liberal Democrats might mean that I lost my seat.”

“I knew nonetheless that holding the General Election was entirely necessary because we needed to at least try to break the impasse in Parliament.”

“As Parliament dissolved, we were well behind in Wells and I must admit that I Googled some advice on how to refresh my CV. However, as we began the long process of knocking doors and speaking to thousands upon thousands of you about your views on Brexit, our politics, parliament and the sort of Government you wanted, it soon became clear that ‘Getting Brexit Done’ was the zeitgeist and that there was no enthusiasm at all for another hung parliament. Especially one that allowed Jeremy Corbyn to take the keys to Number 10.”

“Extending my majority and winning a swing from the Lib Dems when in most Conservative-Lib Dem seats the swing went the other way was enormously satisfying and a testament to the hard work of so many people on my campaign.”

“A winter election was no fun but day after day, people came out to deliver leaflets and knock on doors. I am indebted to them all – I wouldn’t have won without them.”

“The biggest thank you goes to the 33,336 local residents who voted for me last week. You’ve bestowed on me the biggest honour imaginable. Just as important, however, are the 28,229 constituents who voted for someone else.”

“I know that you’ll be disappointed by the result but my job is to serve all in our community – whether you voted for me or not – and I will make sure that I do exactly that.”