Burnham and Highbridge’s MP has praised the team running Churchfield Primary School in Highbridge during a special visit.

MP James Heappey met staff and pupils during a tour of the school on Friday (January 21st) following the recent news reported here that it has achieved glowing feedback from Ofsted.

The Ofsted inspectors praised all aspects of the school, from learning and behaviour to personal development, leadership and early years education.

During the visit, the MP was given a tour of the school by head teacher Ross Minton, pictured above. He also visited the nursery and forest school, before answering questions from members of the school’s youth council.

Mr Heappey said after Friday’s visit: “It is a wonderful school. 4-5 years ago it was struggling and was requiring improvement but the latest inspection from Ofsted has found it’s now rated a ‘good’ school.”

“You can see that they’re not stopping there, though. They’re pushing forward with loads of ambition for the school, the kids and the community, which is great to see.”