Multi-vehicle crash caused long delays on M5 near Burnham-On-Sea

Drivers faced delays on the M5 near Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday evening (September 24th) after a multi-vehicle crash led to all traffic being temporarily held on the northbound carriageway.

The incident occurred between Junction 23 (Bridgwater) and Junction 22 (Burnham-On-Sea), with the crash first reported at 5.58pm.

National Highways confirmed that emergency services were on the scene shortly after 6.20pm, as pictured above.

The crash caused around four miles of congestion, with motorists experiencing significant delays during the evening rush hour. All traffic was held on the northbound carriageway, pictured here.

Once the damaged vehicles were recovered, traffic began to ease by 7.15pm and the incident was cleared by mid-evening. No injuries were reported.

The cause was not immediately clear, but safety concerns have previously been raised by councillors about long queues of traffic building up along the exit slipway and hard shoulder at peak times, raising the risk of collisions – the latest comments were raised in March.