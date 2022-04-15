‘Pizza, Prosecco and a little bit of jazz’ are coming to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre in a one-off event at the first Burnham Book Festival.

Composer and sax man Rob Yockney and poet Chris Fogg, pictured, will present the event, called ‘Que Pasa?’, on April 23rd.

“This will be a cabaret style event in the main hall,” says local author, poet and co-organiser, Jonathan Pinnock.

“This is going to be a really special event to end this year’s Burnham Book Festival, especially for those of us who’ve missed holidays abroad over the last couple of years.”

“The duo invite the audience to accompany them on their travels, from Bombay to Boston, Malmo to the Med, and Thailand to Tierra del Fuego, in a series of sound sketches and wordscapes inspired by their wanderings.”

“No visas or vaccinations are required for this event,” Juliet Farnese, local illustrator and co-organiser, quips! “You just need to sit back, eat pizza, drink wine and enjoy.”

The event takes place on Saturday April 23rd, 6.30pm – 9pm at The Princess Theatre.

Tickets are priced at £18 and include pizza which caters for all (including vegan, dairy and gluten intolerances), prosecco (or a non alcoholic equivalent) and the entertainment.

Tickets will be on sale until Tuesday 19th April and numbers are limited, with tables spaced to allow for a more covid-friendly event.

More details at: https://theprincesstheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173624376