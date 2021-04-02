Residents in Burnham-On-Sea say they were woken by a mystery loud noise early on Good Friday morning.

Several home owners in the Kingsway Road area report hearing the “loud bang” at 4.10am.

“It was so loud that it woke me from my sleep,” says one resident who contacted Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“I thought one of the trees in St Andrew’s Junior School car park had fallen and landed on our garage or someone’s back garden.”

“I shot up to the window, opened the window but it was dead quiet, no sounds, no cars, nothing.”

While there were no reports of incidents at that time, several other residents also reported hearing the noise in the area.