Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Aug 01, 2024
Mystery Somerset woman scoops £1million on the National Lottery

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

ball with number lot
Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

A mystery Somerset woman has scooped a £1million win on the National Lottery.

The winner, who the National Lottery has only named as Miss. D, scooped the big win after matching five main numbers and the bonus ball in the draw on Saturday, July 6.

She plans to celebrate her win with a holiday in Greece.

The Somerset resident, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery website, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “A huge congratulations to Miss D who has banked a million pounds and can celebrate in style on an amazing holiday in Greece.”

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

