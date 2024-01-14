New jetty safety watches are set to begin in coming weeks when a new National Coastwatch service launches on Burnham-On-Sea seafront.

As we first reported here, National Coastwatch, a national charity, is creatibg a local station run by volunteer watchkeepers, fundraisers and helpers.

The plans have been given extra prominence following the tragic death of Peter Jeffery, 68, who went missing in the sea from the jetty last October. His body was later found on Stert Island.

Lizzie Groves from National Coastwatch Burnham-On-Sea (pictured above) says she hopes the watches can start during February. Over a dozen volunteers have come forward to help run the new watch service so far, but more helpers are needed.

Lizzie adds: “We intend to start from the beach office at the top of Burnham jetty to provide extra safety watches at weekends during daylight hours from 8am-4pm initially.”

“Our lease is also currently being negotiated with Somerset Council to site a new, separate building on Burnham seafront for year-round watches of the coast.”

“This stretch of water has been identified as a ‘hot spot’ for safety with fast flowing tidal waters, mud, the jetty and a busy beach. The service is really needed.”

National Coastwatch provides ‘Eyes Along The Coast’ for HM Coastguard and will work in Burnham alongside Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards, BARB and the RNLI to help keep the coast, beaches, coastal paths and inshore waters stay safe.

Lizzie adds: “We are pleased to have a team of 13 volunteer watchkeepers in place, but would like around 60 to cover all the shifts. No prior maritime experience is needed as everyone will get full training.”

National Coastwatch Burnham-On-Sea is recruiting volunteer Watchkeepers to start training. Go to www.nci.org.uk/join for details.

She adds that the group has had support from many local individuals. “I would like to thank Clare Sully and Holley and Steer for their help in setting up the service and all those others who have come forward as volunteers.”

The plans for a new National Coastwatch Station on Burnham-On-Sea seafront were given a major funding boost by the Hinkley Point C Community Grant Fund last year. The Hinkley Point funding will completely fund a brand new portable-style station, on Burnham-On-Sea seafront, plus some of the special equipment that’s needed to carry out watches.