National food chain set to open new diner restaurant in Burnham-On-Sea High Street

A national food chain is preparing to open a new restaurant in Burnham-On-Sea town centre, bringing a fresh dining experience to the High Street later this year.

Luckys Diner, which operates over a dozen restaurants across the UK, is set to move into the former Eat Together premises after the café closed earlier this year.

The chain says its Burnham branch will offer its signature mix of burgers, chicken, grills, waffles, shakes and desserts, alongside quality coffee.

A spokesperson for the diner said the new restaurant aims to offer something different for local diners. They described the brand as “built for those who appreciate good food, a good atmosphere, and great taste,” adding: “This is more than just another diner.”

The company says its focus is on high‑quality, locally sourced ingredients, with chefs “passionate about their craft and skilled in the art of food creation,” promising dishes “full of flavour and satisfaction.”

Work is currently refurbishing inside the High Street unit ahead of the opening later this year, with the diner expected to announce an official launch date soon.