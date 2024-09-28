National Gallery’s Art Road Trip comes to Burnham-On-Sea community centre today

Burnham-On-Sea is set to host the National Gallery’s travelling art studio today (Sunday September 29th).

Organisers say the exhibition has been moved from the Esplanade to Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road due to the forecast of rain and high winds.

The National Gallery will be coming to Burnham from 10am-4pm, bringing a host of free creative activities and workshop in partnership with local arts organisation, Seed.

The Art Road Trip forms a part of the National Gallery’s Bicentenary, NG200, with events planned across the UK.

“The team from the National Gallery will also be holding short talks at The Popup space, diving deeper into the artworks in fun and engaging ways!” says a National Gallery spokesman.

“Over the year, our mobile art studio will host around two hundred public events and work with thousands of people to bring art and ideas inspired by the National Gallery Collection right to where they live.”

A Seed spokesperson adds: “The popup will be staffed by two educators from the Gallery who will offer workshops and activities across the day.”

“They will involve pictures form the national gallery collection and will include elements that are about understanding and interpreting pictures through to practical art making activities. All activities will be free of charge to the public.”