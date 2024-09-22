National Gallery’s Art Road Trip heading to Burnham seafront on Sunday

Burnham-On-Sea is set to host the National Gallery’s travelling art studio on Sunday September 29th.

The exhibition on the South Esplanade is being organised in partnership with local arts organisation, Seed.

The National Gallery will be coming to Burnham on September 29th from 10am-4pm, bringing a host of free creative activities and workshops.

The Art Road Trip forms a part of the National Gallery’s Bicentenary, NG200, with events planned across the UK.

A National Gallery spokesman says: “From May 2024 to May 2025, our travelling art studio programme, Art Road Trip, is visiting 18 places across the UK.”

“We’re going to be working with 24 local arts organisations to create community-led arts projects. In each location, we’re designing events for people with the least access to creative opportunities and the arts.”

“Over the year, our mobile art studio will host around two hundred public events and work with thousands of people to bring art and ideas inspired by the National Gallery Collection right to where they live.”

A Seed spokesperson adds: “We have in mind actually locating it along the seafront if at all possible. The popup will be staffed by two educators from the Gallery who will offer workshops and activities across the day.”

“They will involve pictures form the national gallery collection and will include elements that are about understanding and interpreting pictures through to practical art making activities. All activities will be free of charge to the public.”