National Gallery’s Art Road Trip is heading to Burnham-On-Sea this autumn

Burnham-On-Sea is set to host the National Gallery’s travelling art studio this autumn.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has this week given its support to the exhbition, which is being organised in partnership with arts organisation, Seed.

The National Gallery will be coming to Burnham in late September or early October, bringing a host of free creative activities and workshops.

The Art Road Trip forms a part of the National Gallery’s Bicentenary, NG200, with events planned across the UK.

A National Gallery spokesman says: “From May 2024 to May 2025, our travelling art studio programme, Art Road Trip, is visiting 18 places across the UK.”

“We’re going to be working with 24 local arts organisations to create community-led arts projects. In each location, we’re designing events for people with the least access to creative opportunities and the arts.”

“Over the year, our mobile art studio will host around two hundred public events and work with thousands of people to bring art and ideas inspired by the National Gallery Collection right to where they live.”

The exact details of the Burnham visit are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

A Seed spokesperson adds: “We have in mind actually locating it along the seafront if at all possible. The popup would be on location on a Sunday – either 29th September or 6th October – and would be staffed by two educators from the Gallery. They will offer a series of workshops and activities across the day that people could book into and/or walk up to.”

“They will involve pictures form the national gallery collection and will include elements that are about understanding and interpreting pictures through to practical art making activities. All activities will be free of charge to the public.”