Fri Feb 21, 2025
National Lottery says mystery Somerset player has won £120,000

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The National Lottery has announced a retired Sergeant Major from Somerset has won £10,000 a month for one year after matching the five main numbers in a recent draw.

The mystery Somerset person, known only as Mr. P, won the Set for Life draw on Thursday, January 23rd.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

The player has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery mobile phone app.

Each week, players help generate around £30m for National Lottery-funded projects, with over 700,000 grants awarded to date.

