National Lottery says mystery Somerset player has won £120,000

The National Lottery has announced a retired Sergeant Major from Somerset has won £10,000 a month for one year after matching the five main numbers in a recent draw.

The mystery Somerset person, known only as Mr. P, won the Set for Life draw on Thursday, January 23rd.

