National recognition for Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance team at awards ceremony

The Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance team has been recognised nationally at the 2025 Air Ambulances UK Awards of Excellence, winning two categories and earning high commendations in two others.

The air ambulance is often seen in action helping people during medical emergencies in and around Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

The awards celebrate the achievements and dedication of those who deliver lifesaving skills and support across the air ambulance sector.

Specialist Practitioner in Critical Care, Steve Westbrook, pictured above, won Practitioner of the Year for his leadership, patient care, and contribution to major incident planning, alongside creating a voluntary responder scheme.

He said he was “honoured and humbled” to receive the award, thanking his colleagues and family for their support.

Captain Kev Rutherford, above, was named Air Ambulance Pilot of the Year, recognised for his technical skill, calm leadership, and voluntary work. As well as mentoring new pilots and supporting colleagues’ mental health, he has volunteered as a Community First Responder and even delivered medical supplies to hospitals in Ukraine.

He described the award as “a recognition of the exceptional standards the entire aviation team at DSAA demonstrates every single day.”

Two further commendations were awarded to DSAA staff. Dr Matt Taylor, pictured at the top of this page, was highly commended as Critical Care Doctor of the Year, praised for his clinical expertise and compassionate leadership over six years with the service.

Chloe Riley, Patient and Family Liaison Nurse, pictured above, was highly commended in the Aftercare Supporter of the Year category for her sustained commitment to supporting patients and families.

This national recognition highlights the inspirational work of the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance team, who continue to provide vital care for patients across the region.